Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday appointed presidents of 11 block Congress committees, presidents of 18 city Congress committees, and leaders of opposition in 10 municipal bodies.

PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated all the newly appointed representatives.

"I hope that they will come true to the expectations and aspirations of the people by working for the strength of the party," Dotasra said in a statement.

