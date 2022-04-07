Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): Holding protest against the rising inflation, Congress on Thursday staged a protest against Central government, in the presence of state cabinet ministers and the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief in Jaipur.

State Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "People across the country are perturbed by inflation. They are committing suicide due to joblessness and inflation."

Congress leader further alleged, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just has 'Danga-Niti' to create acrimony between the people and incite riots."

Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress chief said, "Inflation has skyrocketed but the Modi government seems to be unaffected by it."

Dotasra further added, "The Central government is inefficient. They just know how to spread communal disharmony."

Whoever is guilty in Karauli incident should be punished, he added. (ANI)

