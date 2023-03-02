Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A bill proposing stern actions against organised crimes in Rajasthan that include a minimum five-year jail term for sheltering gang members was approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Control of Organized Crime Bill-2023 has a provision of death penalty or life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the death of the victim. It also proposes minimum five-year imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment for giving shelter to gang members, according to a release.

At a Cabinet meeting, various important proposals related to economic and social development, higher education, and industrial activities were also cleared.

A bill related to setting up the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute in Jodhpur was also cleared.

The cabinet also approved the Rajasthan State Forest policy, Climate change policy, Rajasthan e-waste management policy and amendments to various service rules.

