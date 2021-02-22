Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 22 (PTI) A constable died and two others were injured when the car he was driving overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a tractor in Rajasthan's Kota district on Monday, police said.

Girish Kumar Mehra, 25, who was posted in the Kota Police Line, was going home in the district along with two-three persons in the morning. The car overturned on the Kundanpur link road near Raigarh, Sangod police station incharge Jairam Jat said.

They were rushed to a hospital where the constable was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The brother of deceased submitted a complaint alleging that the unidentified tractor driver turned to a side without prior indication and the car behind it overturned in an attempt to avoid a collision.

An investigation is on and a case is yet to be lodged. The body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem, while the injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, the officer added. PTI

