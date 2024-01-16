Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 16 (ANI): State Minister and BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday met a delegation of candidates, who are to appear for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains, saying that a decision on pushing back or rescheduling the civil services exam will be taken at the next cabinet meeting on January 18.

The minister met a delegation of protesting exam candidates outside the state legislative assembly in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The delegation submitted a memorandum demanding that the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains exam be held at a later date.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Meena said, "I have spoken to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on the demand to reschedule the RAS Main exams. The CM assured me that a decision on the same would be taken at the next cabinet meeting, which is scheduled for January 18."

Last week, Meena urged CM Sharma to push back the date of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains exam by at least three months.

The exam, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), is scheduled for January 27-28.

However, a section of candidates are pushing for the exam to be rescheduled.

Meena argued earlier that the gap between the prelims and the main exams should not be more than five to six months.

A section of exam candidates erupted in protest RPSC chairman Sanjay Shrotriya said the exam date would not be changed. (ANI)

