Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday performed the traditional 'puja' of Gangaur Mata at the Zenana Deorhi in the City Palace.

Later, a royal procession was taken out from Tripolia Gate with the entourage, where his son Padmanabh Singh also performed the customary puja of Gangaur Mata.

"Jaipur's Gangaur and Teej Sawari are renowned globally. This year too, our effort has been to make this event bigger by adding all historical elements," Kumari said.

The festival of Teej was celebrated across the state where women performed puja and wished each other.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended greetings on the festival of Gangaur.

"Heartiest greetings on the auspicious festival of Gangaur, a symbol of Rajasthan's cultural prosperity and unbroken good fortune. With the infinite blessings of Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva, may this holy festival bring happiness, prosperity and joy in the life of all of you," he said in a post on X.

