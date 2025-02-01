Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in Delhi, stating that people will no longer be influenced by Arvind Kejriwal.

He emphasized that the BJP is a party that prioritizes national interests and makes policies accordingly, which has earned the people's trust.

"Now people will not be influenced by him (Arvind Kejriwal) and BJP is a party which makes national policies for national interest. People have faith in it and this time BJP government will be formed in Delhi. Votes will be in favour of BJP and Prime Minister Modi," he said.

As the election dates approach, the political atmosphere in the national capital has intensified, with Congress, BJP, and AAP vying against each other over various issues.

Recently, AAP accused the central government of plotting a "huge conspiracy" against the people of Delhi in an effort to win the upcoming assembly elections through "unfair means." The party also claimed that officials were being instructed to remove the names of Aam Aadmi Party voters from the voter list.

BJP has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government of allegedly settling Bangladeshi and Rohingya people in the national capital and providing them with Aadhaar and voter cards to secure votes from them.

Meanwhile on Friday, eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have stepped down from their posts. Their resignations come after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming polls.

The MLAs who have resigned include Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rohit Kumar from Trilokpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhavna Gaud from Palam, Bhupinder Singh Joon from Bijwasan, Pawan Kumar Sharma from Adarsh Nagar and Girish Soni from Madipur.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

