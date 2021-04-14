Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to postpone the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the next classes.

The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after discussions with Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra because of the second wave of coronavirus infection, the state government said in a statement.

The decisions were taken on a day when the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the class 10 examinations and deferred the class 12 examinations to beyond mid-June.

Gehlot earlier held interactions with experts, doctors, leaders of political parties, religious leaders and social workers on the spread of the corona infection in the state and sought their suggestions to handle the situation.

Expressing concern over the spread of infection, Education Minister Dotasra suggested the chief minister to postpone state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12 and cancel the same for class 8 on the lines of CBSE.

During the interaction with the CM, he said a decision for the next dates could be reconsidered if the situation improves in the next 15-20 days.

Dotasra said board exams for class 8 should be cancelled and students be promoted to the next class as it would be appropriate in the prevailing situation.

In the interactive session with Gehlot through video conference, BJP state president Satish Poonia assured the chief minister of his party's support and cooperation in the fight against the infection.

He, however, suggested that apart from the Covid-19 patients, the government should ensure that the treatment of non-Covid patients is not ignored by hospitals.

Poonia said the private hospitals should be strictly directed to properly receive and treat Covid patients.

He also laid stress upon motivating doctors and nursing staff.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the government should show more strictness to control the situation and should focus on a “no-test no entry” protocol for passengers entering Rajasthan from other states and a “no-mask no-movement” stipulation for people across the state.

He said the second wave is dangerous than the first one but people are not serious and more awareness needs to be spread through IEC activities.

While appreciating the chief minister for his initiative of timely holding dialogues with political leaders and others, Rathore assured the government of his party's full support in facing the challenging time.

He, however, said that there should be no political statements during the pandemic situation.

The former health minister also suggested to the government that it should keep people informed about the availability of the Covid vaccine so that there is no panic among the people when there is a shortage of the vaccine.

The principal of SMS Medical College, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, VC of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Dr Rajababu Panwar, respiratory expert Dr Virendra Singh, other experts and social workers also addressed the meeting.

