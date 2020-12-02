Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Rajasthan farmers belonging to Alwar district bordering Haryana too have started mobilising support for their counterparts in protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws.

Farmers will be holding a ‘mahapanchayat' (grand meeting) in Alwar to decide on the next strategy, Rashtriya Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters on Haryana border in Alwar, Jat urged the Centre to make a law guaranteeing the continuation of the minimum support price mechanism.

"These bills have been passed to woo foreign investors. Big players will get a monopoly in the trade. They will pay the least to farmers for their produce and charge heavily from consumers. They will loot both producers and consumers," claimed Jat.

He said in contract-farming, farmers will become a labourer on their own land.

The farmer leader said the government should withdraw the laws or provide for a statutory guarantee for the continuation of the minimum support price mechanism.

