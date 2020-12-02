Mumbai, December 2: Asking for suggestions from Bollywood personalities regarding the film city that is to come up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that as per our promise, we are committed to build the most beautiful film city in the world. The CM, who was interacting with bollywood stars, directors and producers in Mumbai on the last day of his two-day visit said “We are open to all kinds of suggestions from you as it is your film city. It will be built according to your requirements and you are welcome to UP.”

He sought to make it clear that his idea behind the whole thought-process is to give the country another state-of-the-art film city equipped with all technical and modern logistics. "UP has a rich resource in terms of man-power and knowledge which we want to use while implementing one of the most ambitious projects,'' he pointed out. Yogi Government Giving Final Shape To Film City in UP, CM to Meet Bollywood Celebrities.

“Be it the Vindhya region that boasts of the unique heritage of nature or the rich heritage of culture and history of Bundelkhand and the Ayodhya of Lord Ram, UP has everything the film industry requires in terms of resources and the locales,” he said. During the interaction, the film personalities also gave suggestions and some of them also expressed the desire to meet the CM in person to discuss their films and projects. The state government’s initiative of the film city was also lauded during the meet. Film city to have one of the best connectivity: CM The CM also said that besides providing excellent basic facilities, the film city will also be having one of the best connectivity. “Besides being well connected to Delhi, Lord Krishna’s Mathura and Vrindavan are barely half an hour's drive from there. The city of Taj, Agra, is also at a one hour drive from the film city even as Asia's biggest Greenfield Airport in Jewar coming up in the close vicinity of the proposed film city ”, he said.

The function conducted by UP Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava, was attended among others by eminent film personalities like Rahul Mittra, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Manmohan Shetty, Satish Kaushik, Arjun Rampal, Jayantilal Gada, Tigamnshu Dhulia, Anil Sharma, Ravi Kishan. It may be recalled that Actor Akshay Kumar had met the UP CM last night. Also present in the meeting were UP Cabinet ministers Satish Mahana, Siddharthnath Singh and Ashutosh Tandon besides Additional Chief Secretary, MSME and Information, Navneet Sehagal who outlined the purpose and the objective behind the meet.