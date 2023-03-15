Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at Hirapura power house here on Wednesday evening, police said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, they said.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire has been brought under control, according to officials.

The cause behind the fire at the power house on Ajmer Road is being ascertained, police said.

