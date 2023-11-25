Former Congress MP Manvendra Singh and his wife reach polling booth at Mewa Nagar (Photo/ANI)

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): Former Congress MP Manvendra Singh, along with his wife Chitra Singh, reached a polling booth at Mewa Nagar in Barmer district to cast their votes for Rajasthan assembly elections on Saturday.

Manvendra Singh is the son of late BJP leader Jaswant Singh. Jaswant Singh, during his life span, served as a member of both Houses of Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet.

Manvendra Singh is a Congress candidate from Rajasthan's Siwana Assembly constituency while the BJP has fielded Hameer Singh Bhayal from Siwana against him.

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies. The high-voltage election campaigning wrapped up in Rajasthan on Thursday.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

