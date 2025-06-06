Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Rajasthan government will send 50,000 senior citizens on a pilgrimage to various holy sites, including Rameshwaram and Madurai, by air-conditioned train this year. Additionally, 6,000 pilgrims will travel by air to Pashupatinath Temple. The first batch of senior citizens will depart today by train.

Joraram Kumat, Minister of Devasthan and Animal Husbandry, has announced that the state government has increased the number of pilgrims by 20,000 compared to last year and has decided to send them in air-conditioned trains with specially designed coaches that reflect Rajasthan's art, culture, and heritage.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Her Home in Bhadohi, Held Captive; 10 Booked, Search Underway.

"The train will be air-conditioned, ensuring our senior citizens travel comfortably. We've also designed the train to reflect Rajasthan's rich culture and heritage, featuring images of camels, Gaumata, forts, and cultural heritage sites. The Honourable Chief Minister will flag off the train today, marking the beginning of this special journey for our senior citizens", said Joraram Kumat.

"The entire train has been designed to reflect the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. We've incorporated images of our state animal, the camel, Gaumata, forts, and cultural heritage sites. This train will travel to various pilgrimage sites across the country, giving people a glimpse into Rajasthan's vibrant culture. With these new initiatives, we're confident that our senior citizens will have a trouble-free and enriching experience on their pilgrimage", further added Joraram Kumat.

Also Read | Dino Morea House Raid: ED Conducts Search at Actor Dino Morea’s Residence in Mithi River Desilting Scam Case.

The specially designed air-conditioned trains showcase Rajasthan's rich heritage, ensuring a memorable experience for the pilgrims.

Earlier on June 4, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a state-wide 'Vande Ganga' water conservation campaign to address the issue of water scarcity. Starting on the occasion of World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra, this campaign will run until June 20, featuring extensive water conservation efforts by various departments across the state.

Through these activities, public awareness will be raised about the importance of water conservation. For the successful execution of this campaign, ministers have been assigned duties in all 41 districts of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)