India News | Rajasthan Governor Calls for State Universities to Combat Coronavirus in Adopted Villages

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 07:16 PM IST
Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said state universities will now have to prepare an action plan in their adopted villages in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and submit a progress report every month.

In his capacity as the ex-officio chancellor of the state universities, he instructed the vice-chancellors to take measures regarding prevention and control of coronavirus infection in the adopted villages.

Mishra has sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of all the universities of the state, an official statement said.

He has asked the vice-chancellors to send a progress report to the Raj Bhavan by the 7th of every month in this regard.

The Governor has said that an awareness campaign should be launched to rescue villages from coronavirus infection. Universities will now have to make the villagers aware of health protocols, social distancing norms, use of face masks and sanitisers.

He said that the social obligation of universities have now increased towards villages. He said the Smart Village Initiative, a village adoption scheme by universities, has been renamed as ''University Social Responsibility''.

