Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has set a price cap on coronavirus screening tests in private hospitals and laboratories in the state at Rs 2,200, an order issued on Saturday stated.

Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said the state government has set the maximum rate of RT-PCR screening of infections at Rs 2,200 (inclusive of GST and all other taxes) in NABL recognised and ICMR approved coronavirus infection testing centres in private screening laboratories.

Instructions have been given to ensure that all the necessary protocols are checked by accredited and approved private laboratories from ICMR for coronavirus testing.

Singh said coronavirus screening is being done free of cost in 20 government medical institutions in the state and coronavirus infection is being tested in four private laboratories, NABL accredited and ICMR approved labs.

The additional chief secretary said that upon the instructions of ICMR, the ceiling for screening of COVID-19 in private testing laboratories was fixed at Rs 4,500 per test. But, the state government has set this rate at Rs 2,200 through the powers vested under Section 4 of the Rajasthan Pandemic Ordinance, 2020, with a view to providing easy and accessible screening facility to the public at low prices.

