New Delhi, June 20: Amidst the curiosity over annular solar eclipse of 2020, Director of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library on Saturday said that 'Surya Grahan' will be visible from 10.20 am to 1.48 pm with maximum visibility at 12.01 pm in Delhi on Sunday. She also said that people in the national capital can watch the solar eclipse via webcasts amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Here what the Director of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library said:

According to the details, people can watch the live webcast of solar eclipse -- also named as ring of fire -- on Slooh's Space.com. Slooh is a robotic telescope service that can be viewed live through a web browser with flash plug-in. People can also stream the show on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Also, the webcast can be watched on Nehru Memorial Museum and Library's YouTube channel. Here is the link:

The Centre warned people that it is unsafe to observe the sun directly as it could cause injuries to the retina and a safe method to watch the eclipse would be through projections. Binoculars or small telescopes can be used to project a magnified image of the sun on a white card.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has said that the solar eclipse will be visible on June 21 in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. While other places will have a partial view.

