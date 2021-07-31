Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Saturday attacked the Congress, saying its election manifesto was a "bundle of lies" and its government in the state has "failed" to fulfil its promises.

He also claimed that "internal conflicts" are affecting the working of the state government.

The BJP leader's remarks come on a day Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that so far, 64 per cent of the promises made in the 2018 assembly election manifesto have been fulfilled.

"I have not seen such a failed government so far," Poonia said in the working committee meeting of the BJP Mahila Morcha here.

"There is anarchy and mafias are ruling the state. There are internal conflicts which are badly affecting governance. The government is doing nothing but passing time,” he said.

Poona claimed that crimes against women have increased in the state but the chief minister is not "bothered".

"The manifesto was nothing but a bundle of lies," he said targeting the Congress' exercise to evaluate the implementation of the manifesto.

The chairman of the AICC committee on manifesto, Tamradhwaj Sahu, was in Jaipur to review fulfilment of promises made in the manifesto.

During a review meeting with Sahu, MP Amar Singh and members of the council of ministers, Gehlot said that out of 501 promises of the 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' (manifesto), 321 have been fulfilled.

Sahu told reporters that apart from fulfilling the promises of the manifesto, the state government has done some additional works and launched schemes in public interest which were not there in the manifesto.

BJP leader Poonia also said that the party's Mahila Morcha will not sit quiet and will launch a movement against the state government. Co-incharge for Rajasthan and BJP MP Bharti Ben also addressed the meeting.

