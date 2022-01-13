Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Thursday the government is making efforts to operate cruise ships for tourists in the Chambal river for tourism promotion in the state.

He also said houseboats will also be introduced in other big lakes and ponds of the state.

Also Read | Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails Near Domohani in West Bengal.

Singh said operating cruise ships in the Chambal river will open new possibilities for tourism promotion.

The initiative will not only develop new areas of tourism in the state but also provide employment opportunities to the youth, he said in a statement.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Soldiers Killed in ‘Accidental Firing’ in Rajouri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)