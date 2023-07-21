Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 21 (ANI): Rajasthan government on Friday sacked its minister of state Rajendra Singh Gudha.

According to the Governor’s House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to remove the minister.

The Governor accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister with immediate effect.

“Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to sack the Minister of State Rajendra Singh Gudha, member of the Council of Ministers, in the evening of July 21. The Governor has accepted this recommendation of Chief Minister Gehlot with immediate effect,” stated the Governor House.

In the official statement, no reason for Gudha’s termination was mentioned in the order.

Earlier today, Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state.

Speaking in the assembly, Gudha, the Congress leader said that it should be accepted that the state government “failed” in women's safety.

“It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said.

The recent incident, in which the body of a 19-year-old girl was recovered from a well in which she was allegedly dumped after being allegedly raped and murdered had created a furore in the State Assembly.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur Police recovered four charred bodies from a hut at Cherai village in Ramnagar gram panchayat of Jodhpur on July 19. As per the information, the family members were first murdered and then their bodies were set on fire.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the incident.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the recovery of the charred bodies, the BJP demanded the resignation of CM Gehlot.

"This is a shameful incident. The chief minister should step down owning moral responsibility for the incident, which took place in his home district. Crimes across Rajasthan have been on the rise in the recent past," BJP leader CP Joshi said.

Earlier on Sunday, in another incident, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped by three college students while her boyfriend was thrashed in Jodhpur of Rajasthan.

However, the police later informed that they have arrested the accused hours after the incident.

The three accused have been identified as Samandar Singh Bhati, Dharmpal Singh and Bhattam Singh (aged 20-22).

As per the police, the three accused had first attacked the boy and then took turns raping the minor girl. (ANI)

