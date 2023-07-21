Jaipur, July 21: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he cornered the state government in the assembly, sources said. "Rajendra Gudha has been terminated from the post of minister of state," an official source told PTI. ‘Ashok Gehlot Government Like BJP’s 40% Commission Sarkar in Karnataka’, Says Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha (Watch Video).

Gudha held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Raising questions against his own government, Gudha said in the assembly, "The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect."

