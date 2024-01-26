Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) A group of 970 elderly pilgrims from across Rajasthan left for Ayodhya for a darshan of Ram Lalla as Devasthan Minister Jora Ram Kumawat flagged off their train from the Khatipura railway station Thursday evening.

Kumawat thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for arranging the train to provide free travel to the Ram devotees to Ayodhya.

He said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place after a long wait and a struggle of more than 500 years.

This was the first batch of the elderly people who applied for the Ayodhya Circuit visit under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2023 being run by the Devasthan Department.

During the five-day journey, the pilgrims will also be taken to Haridwar and Rishikesh.

