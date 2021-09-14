Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will transfer its employees up to September 30, according to an official statement.

The state government has extended the transfer period twice this year.

Earlier, the transfer period was from July 14 to August 14, which was again extended to September 15.

According to the statement, the Department of Administrative Reforms has issued orders in this regard.

