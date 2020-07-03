Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has appointed Rajeeva Swarup as the new chief secretary replacing D B Gupta and transferred over 100 IAS officers.

The government late on Thursday night released a list of 103 IAS officers, in which Health Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh was given the charge of home secretary, which earlier Swarup was holding.

Akhil Arora has now being tasked to handle the Medical and Health department amid the COVID-19 crisis.

As per the list, three additional chief secretaries, five divisional commissioners and 15 collectors are among those transferred.

