New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): During the coronavirus crisis at a time when people are facing problems, the Congress party is busy trying to save its government in Rajasthan, which will eventually fall, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary said on Sunday.

In a chat with ANI, the Barmer MP said that Congress MLAs were seen to be having a good time while people in the State are suffering.

"People are suffering in the state and Congress MLAs are enjoying in swimming pools and hotels. This government will fall eventually. Citizens heaped hopes of good governance on this government, but they failed. They did not help people and they are busy saving the government," he said.

Choudhary said that Congress party is facing infighting and has raised questions against its own MLAs.

"Do they have the right to tap phones? They do not have answers. BJP has nothing to do with the infighting of Congress. Gajendra Singh Ji has himself said that it is not his audiotape. If the Congress still remains adamant, it should give details and answers the questions (on phone tapping) that we have asked them," he said.

"Rajasthan SoG is investigating the tapes. I know the voice of Gajendra Singh and this is not his voice," he added.

A Jaipur court on Saturday sent Sanjay Jain, who was among persons accused by Congress in alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan and linked by it to purported audio-tapes, on four-day custody of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police.

On Friday, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma were also named in the FIR.

Shekhawat on Friday said that he is ready to face any investigation. (ANI)

