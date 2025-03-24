Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is taking steps to reform the legal system and repeal obsolete laws to make justice more accessible to the public, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs informed the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a discussion on the Rajasthan Laws Repealing Bill, 2025 in the Legislative Assembly, Minister Jogaram Patel said the government has been working to remove outdated and irrelevant laws.

This time, too, the Law Department drafted the bill after gathering information from various departments and obtaining approval from the competent authority. Through this bill, 45 laws are being repealed, he told the House.

Among the laws repealed is the Rajasthan Right to Information (Repeal) Act, 2006, as the Right to Information (RTI) Act is already governed by central laws, he added.

Patel said previous governments had also repealed outdated laws, with 31 laws scrapped in 1954, 221 in 1962, 303 in 1997, 248 in 2015, and 123 in 2023.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance," under which a Law Commission was formed, leading to the repeal of 1,600 laws.

The bill repeals 37 laws related to Panchayati Raj, five concerning Local Self Government, and one each from the Administrative Reforms, Agriculture, and Industry and Commerce departments, Patel said.

The House passed the Rajasthan Laws Repealing Bill, 2025, by voice vote.

