Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the state government is working towards strengthening the medical infrastructure up to the panchayat-level.

He also said that the cooperation of donors and industrialists is important in realising the resolve to provide better health services to the people.

Addressing a virtual ceremony for the inauguration and foundation-laying of oxygen plants and other medical facilities in five districts of the state, Gehlot said that medical infrastructure has been expanded and being further strengthened in view of the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19.

The chief minister said that people and donors have also contributed in providing medical and health services and to contain the spread of the infection.

Health minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue minister Harish Chaudhary, Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad were among those who attended the programme.

