Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the state has immense possibilities in mineral resources and about 30 lakh people are getting direct and indirect employment from mining.

He said the mining sector also plays an important role in the state's revenue. So the priority of the state government is that the mineral wealth should be properly exploited and revenue in this sector should be increased.

He instructed the officials to work by setting targets. He said the department should speed up the mining exploration work and identify new mining areas and make the auction process transparent.

Sharma was addressing the review meeting of the Mines and Petroleum Department.

He said the mineral resources should be used for the welfare of the public and transparency should be maintained in the entire process.

He instructed the officials to form an assessment committee for various activities of the Mines Department and also organise its regular meetings. He also asked them to talk to the firm concerned for refinery project and prepare an action plan for its early operation.

