Jodhpur, July 8 (PTI): The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving life term for raping a minor disciple at his gurukul.

A division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur extended the his interim relief till August 12.

His counsel said in line with the previous extension, the current relief came considering Asaram's poor health and medical attention.

On completion of the interim bail on July 1, the high court extended it till July 9 and has now extended it till August 12.

In a separate case of rape, Asaram was granted relief on July3 by the Gujarat High Court which extended his interim bail for 30 days rejecting his counsel's prayer to extend it for three months.

While granting the extension, the Gujarat High Court explicitly said it was the final extension.

Referring to the Supreme Court, the high court said the top court recently clarified that repeatedly extending temporary bail became an endless process, which ought to be stopped.

Asaram has been out on interim bail since January following an order by the Supreme court on January 14.

