Jodhpur, Dec 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday took up a plea of the father of a teenager who wanted her 21-week pregneancy to be terminated.

In another case of sexual exploitation, the state's child rights commission has sought a report from police after a 12-year-old delived a baby at a government hospital here.

The court of Justice Sandeep Mehta took up the 17-year-old girl's petition during its winter break on Tuesday and directed a hospital medical board to submit a report about the termination of pregnency on December 31, the next date of hearing.

The Jodhpur girl had allegedly been lured by her cousin in January 2020 and taken to Telangana, where he entered into a “marriage” with her in a temple.

Police traced them to Telangana after a complaint in this regard was lodged by the girl's father.

But the girl refused to go with her parents and had been sent to a shelter home where she was found pregnant, petitioner's counsel M M Dhera.

Later, on meeting her father and brother, she wished to go home, said Dhera.

With this, she also wished her pregnancy to be terminated considering it to be a stigma for her child, following which her father moved the High Court, Dhera added.

In a similar case, the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the ADG (Civil Rights), IGP (Jodhpur Range) and the SP (Jodhpur Rural) after a 12-year-old girl delivered a baby at a government hospital here on Monday night.

The girl was allegedly sexually exploited by her neighbour.

On Monday, the girl complained of pain in her stomach after which her mother took her to the hospital where she delivered a baby, a doctor said.

When asked, the girl told them that she was being sexually exploited for the past one year.

Police said on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered. The accused has also been arrested.

