Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 (ANI): IPS Sushil Kumar and IAS Girdhar Beniwal have been suspended for allegedly beating up the employees of Makrana Hotel in Ajmer district. An inquiry order has also been issued against both of them by the Department of Personnel.

"The accused employees, including IPS Sushil Kumar Vishnoi, have been suspended in the Makrana Raj assault case, and an additional SP rank officer is investigating the whole incident. Action can be taken against the accused only after a fair investigation," Ajmer Range IG Lata Manoj.

This incident took place on Sunday, June 11, at 2 am and was recorded on the CCTV camera installed on the spot.

IPS officer Sushil Kumar was seen slapping hotel staff after he asked him to go to the common toilet of Hotel Makrana Raj. As the matter progressed, ASI, along with the jawans of Gegal police station, beat the hotel staff in the staff room.

Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani, who came to meet Ajmer Range IG Lata Manoj, said that "This whole incident is very condemnable. A fair investigation should be done against the officers."

Devnani demanded strict action from Ajmer Range IG Lata Manoj while conducting a fair investigation of this episode.

IG Lata Manoj said that only after a fair investigation will action be taken against the accused. (ANI)

