Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 29 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the India-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise 'SADA TANSEEQ' commenced in Mahajan, Rajasthan today.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from January 29 to February 10.

The Saudi Arabian contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented by Royal Saudi Land Forces. The Indian Army contingent also comprising 45 personnel is being represented by a Battalion from the Brigade of the Guards (Mechanised Infantry), an official satement from the Ministry of Defence said.

The MoD statement added, "Aim of the Exercise is to train troops of both sides for Joint Operations in Semi Desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The Exercise will enable both the sides to share their best practices in the tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting operations in sub-conventional domain. It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops from both the sides."

The Exercise will involve Establishment of Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Cordon & Search Operation, House Intervention Drill, Reflex Shooting, Slithering and Sniper Firing, it added.

"The Exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond. It will act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives, enhance the level of defence cooperation and foster bilateral relations between the two friendly nations," the statement added. (ANI)

