Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 13 (ANI): A Jaipur Court on Wednesday granted 2-day remand of Mahendra Prasad, manager of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Jaisalmer guest house, over spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He was produced before the court today. Rajasthan CID Intelligence arrested the 32-year-old contractual manager near the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, on charges of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI.

Explaining the custody request and allegations against the accused, Inspector Vinod Kumar said the police had sought and received court approval for remand.

"Earlier, we requested a 2-day PC remand, which the court has approved," said Kumar.

He added that the accused was in contact with operatives of Pakistan's Intelligence Agency via social media, allegedly lured with money, and passed on sensitive details.

Prasad is suspected of transmitting sensitive information about military installations, movement, and identities of DRDO specialists and visiting military officers to Pakistani handlers. He allegedly shared this information via his mobile phone after photographing movements, testing operations, and vehicle entries.

Kumar said, "He has been in contact with Pakistan's Intelligence Agency via social media. He was tempted with money and was sharing strategically important information, including details about scientists staying at the DRDO guest house and missile tests conducted in Chandan, with a foreign agent managed by Pakistan."

Earlier on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police CID (Security), Rajasthan, Jaipur, Dr. Vishnukant, said that keeping in mind the upcoming state-level Independence Day celebrations, Rajasthan CID Intelligence is constantly monitoring the possible anti-national and subversive activities carried out by foreign agents in the state.

During this surveillance, it was learnt that Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Palyun, Almora, Uttarakhand, who is working as a contractual manager at DRDO Guest House Chandan Field Firing Range Jaisalmer, is in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and is providing confidential information related to the movement of DRDO scientists and Indian Army officers who come to Firing Range for missile and other weapons testing to Pakistan handlers.

The suspect, Mahendra Prasad, was jointly interrogated by various intelligence agencies at the Central Interrogation Centre, Jaipur and his mobile phone was technically tested. He was found to be providing sensitive information related to DRDO and the Indian Army to Pakistan handlers.

A case was registered against Mahendra Prasad, son of Chaniram, age 32 years, on August 12 under the Official Secrets Act 1923, and he was arrested by CID Intelligence, Rajasthan, on charges of espionage. (ANI)

