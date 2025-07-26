Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): The last rites of a student who died in the Primary School roof collapse in Rajasthan's Jhalawar were performed on Saturday.

The deceased student, Payal, was one of the seven victims who died in the roof collapse incident.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Dayal, a relative of Payal, demanded that the government fulfil their demands and provide a job to one of the family members.

"No investigation has been done so far... We want our demands to be met. We want a job for a family member... The incident happened at 7:40 am when the roof of the school collapsed. 32 students were trapped in the debris..." he said.

The incident occurred Friday morning when the roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapsed, killing seven students and injuring several others, ADM Abhishek Charan said.

Meanwhile, angry over the tragedy, family members and residents of Piplodi village vandalised police vehicles during a protest against the administration, alleging negligence over the dilapidated condition of the school infrastructure.

DSP Jhalawar, Harsh Raj Singh Khareda said, "This was a big incident that the students had to endure. It was an unfortunate accident. The villagers demand a meeting with the administration... The Collector met the parents of the victim students at the incident site..."

Agitated locals staged a protest over the incident and demanded justice for the victims.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the death of students in Jhalawar district after the roof of a school collapsed. He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the tragedy and prevent such incidents in the future.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said the tragic roof collapse at a school in Jhalawar, which claimed the lives of seven students, could have been avoided had the building been identified as unsafe and students relocated.

"Seven school children died. Around 27 children are injured. As soon as we came to know, we were stunned. Had this building been identified and children shifted to some safe building, this would not have happened," Raje said after visiting the injured at a hospital in Jhalawar. (ANI)

