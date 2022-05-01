Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Rajasthan has become a leading state in the country in implementing universal health coverage.

He said the state government has launched ambitious schemes like Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana and Mukhyamantri Nishulk Nirogi Rajasthan to provide better health services and give reprieve to people from the high cost of treatment.

Also Read | Congress Will Bring Back Old Pension Scheme If It Wins 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Says Kamal Nath.

With over 1.34 crore families in the state being linked with the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, costly treatment for kidney, heart, liver, bone marrow ailment are now being provided for free, he said.

After inaugurating a free heart camp organised by Shri Satya Sai Heart Hospital, Gehlot said free surgery for 314 children and other people with cardiac diseases was done according to an MoU with the hospital.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 30th Roza of Ramadan on May 2 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

The chief minister also said that social security is the right of every needy person and the state government is committed to providing it to everyone eligible.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)