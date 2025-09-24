Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], September 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects, including a multipurpose indoor stadium and drinking water projects in Bundi.

Birla on Tuesday said the stadium will provide all sports facilities under one roof for state and national-level athletes.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 24, 2025: Swiggy, Infosys, HCLTech Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

He also expressed hope that players from here will represent India on the global stage in the future.

Speaking to the reporters, Om Birla said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the youth of the entire country to keep India healthy because only if India is healthy will it prosper. With this spirit, efforts have been made in Bundi to bring all sports facilities under one roof for athletes."

Also Read | 'Primary Funders': Donald Trump Accuses India, China of Financing Ukraine War by Continuing To Buy Oil From Russia (Watch Video).

"In the coming times, all facilities will be available here for state and national-level athletes... I am hopeful that in the future, athletes playing in this stadium will represent India on the global stage," Birla said.

Earlier on September 21, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while participating in the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign, said that the aim of the campaign was to make a fit, prosperous and developed India, free from the menace of drugs. Birla added that everyone should devote at least an hour daily to maintaining their health and fitness.

Addressing mediapersons, Birla said, "This event has been organised for a fit, prosperous and developed India and is aimed at fostering national participation. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, we must give one hour to keep ourselves fit... The resolution of this marathon is a drug-abuse-free India. Thousands of participants from various age groups and sectors have gathered to collectively pledge for a healthy and drug-free India, symbolising unity and collective effort."

Today, 'Namo Yuva Run' is being held in many cities across the country.'Namo Yuva Run' campaign was launched by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on September 7. Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)