Mumbai, September 24: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during the September 24 trading session when the market opens. According to CNBC TV18, stocks of several companies, such as Swiggy (NSE: SWIGGY), Infosys (NSE: INFY), HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), Bajaj Electricals (NSE: BAJAJELEC), and Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER), are likely to remain under the spotlight on Wednesday, September 24.

The volatility in the Indian stock market continued on September 23, with both benchmark indices opening almost flat, as investor sentiment remained dented by the sharp increase in H-1B visa costs, which weighed on the IT index.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Wednesday, September 24:

Swiggy (NSE: SWIGGY)

According to the exchange filings of September 23, Swiggy has divested its entire 11.8% holding in Rapido, selling shares to Dutch investment firm Prosus NV and WestBridge Capital. Of the total transaction valued at INR 2,400 crore, Prosus’s subsidiary MIH Investments One B.V. acquired shares worth INR 1,968 crore, while WestBridge Capital picked up the remaining INR 431.5 crore portion.

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

According to Business Standard, Infosys has allotted 9,146 equity shares following the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 23, 2025: RVNL, TCS, and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH)

HCLTech announced a renewed and broadened digital transformation alliance with a key automobile manufacturer based in Sweden's Gothenburg. With a workforce exceeding 223,000 across more than 60 countries, HCLTech offers services in sectors ranging from financial services to healthcare and public services, thereby affirming its significant global presence.

Bajaj Electricals (NSE: BAJAJELEC)

Bajaj Electricals has recently undergone an adjustment in its evaluation score. This revision reflects a shift in technical indicators, which now suggest a bearish trend.

Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER)

On September 23, Torrent Power said it has acquired stakes in Newzone India Private Limited and its holding company, Newzone Power Projects Pvt Ltd, for around INR 211 crore. Newzone Power Projects Private Limited (NZPPPL) is the holding company of Newzone India Private Limited (NZIPL), the firm said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, analysts noted that while the market is volatile, factors such as GST rationalisation, a normal monsoon, lower interest rates, and tax incentives are expected to support consumption and gradually narrow the gap between valuations and growth prospects.

