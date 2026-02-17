PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 17: In an industry dominated by global chains and heavily funded startups, Burgrill - the OGs of grilled burgers has carved its own path - bootstrapped, profitable, and proudly homegrown. What began as a passion for quality grilled burgers has evolved into one of India's fastest-growing QSR burger brands, now operating 70+ outlets across 40+ cities Pan India and targeting 100 outlets by the end of this year as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Founded with a clear vision to serve accessible yet premium-quality grilled burgers to the Indian consumer with an Indian palette. The founders believed that sustainable growth, operational discipline, and strong unit economics were far more powerful than aggressive expansion fueled by capital. That belief has translated into a rare achievement in the QSR space: a profitable, bootstrapped burger chain with a strong balance between Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO) and Franchise-Owned Company-Operated (FOCO) stores.

This hybrid expansion model has enabled Burgrill to grow with discipline while preserving brand integrity and operational excellence. Company-owned outlets serve as innovation hubs refining processes, testing new initiatives, and setting uncompromising quality benchmarks. Meanwhile, its franchise partnerships accelerate expansion through driven local entrepreneurs who understand their markets deeply. The outcome is a scalable network built on both strategic control and entrepreneurial energy.

The brand focuses on differentiation from the MNC's and focuses on grilled, flavour-packed burgers crafted for Indian taste preferences without compromising global standards. From indulgent burgers to wholesome grilled options, wraps, and sides, the menu caters to both comfort-food lovers and value-seeking consumers. Quality sourcing, controlled kitchen processes, and strong backend systems ensure consistency across cities.

As the brand steps into its 10th year, the focus is clear structured expansion, deeper market penetration, and continued innovation. With plans to cross 100 outlets this year, Burgrill is also investing in technology integration, loyalty programs, localized marketing, and menu evolution to enhance customer engagement. The goal is not just to grow bigger, but to grow smarter through cluster expansion.

Looking ahead, Burgrill envisions becoming India's most trusted homegrown grilled burger brand that stands for quality, consistency, and entrepreneurial opportunity. A decade strong and still expanding, Burgrill's journey reflects the power of disciplined growth, sharp execution, and an unwavering commitment to delivering great burgers.

As it celebrates ten years in business, Burgrill isn't just marking a milestone, it's setting the stage for its next chapter of growth.

