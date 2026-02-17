New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): In recent years AI has emerged as a powerful tool that helps in the fight against climate change. It enables computers to learn from data and make decisions or predictions. When applied to climate studies, AI systems analyse climate related data and provide solutions for improved climate modeling, optimized renewable energy generation, solutions for sustainable agriculture, and enhanced disaster resilience.

Anurabha Ghosh, CEO of Ceew, spoke about how an intersection of Artificial Intelligence and climate action can help meet present-day environmental challenges head on, with the right intention paving the way for tech and environmental sustainability to go hand-in-hand.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Ghosh said, "AI can help to optimise for clean energy-- use the solar radiation or where the wind is blowing; use that more optimally so you're injecting more clean energy in the grid. It can help to predict storm surges and flooding events better so we can save lives and livelihoods. It can help to optimise for the kinds of agricultural practices that would make our farming more climate resilient and water efficient. But in order to do that, we have to be intentional about the resource footprint as well."

He noted that like environment, sustainability, and climate action, AI is also a general-purpose technology. "We've got to make sure that these two intersect so that we are designing models in a way that is fit for purpose. We're not just competing for compute power, but for optimising for the energy requirement, water requirement for cooling the data centres".

He called for an optimised approach to AI that accelerates climate action and drives a more sustainable AI story.

Ghosh said the future of AI depends on the choices we make.

"Future of AI- It's our choice. That's the future."

India is the first country from the Global South to host the Global AI Impact Summit, which brings together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

India is advancing as a global leader in AI-driven climate solutions. The country has made institutional innovations and strong multilateral partnerships. India now provides village-level weather forecasts. India is proving that AI can be a powerful tool in fighting climate change. This is especially important for vulnerable communities in the Global South. (ANI)

