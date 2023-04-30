Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as an IAS officer in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Sunday, police said.

Sarjeet Singh Jatav was a tenant in the house of Mahendra Singh Jatav and had introduced himself as an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), they said.

During his stay, he had also proposed Mahendra Singh's daughter for marriage and also borrowed Rs 2.75 lakh from him, police said.

Mahendra Singh found out that Sarjeet Singh was not an IAS officer and lodged a complaint with the Mathura Gate police station, they said.

Sarjeet Singh was arrested after investigation and is being interrogated, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

