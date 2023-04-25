Sikar (Rajasthan), Apr 25 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2019 gang rape case of a 56-year-old woman.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on Manoj Kumar.

The case was registered against Manoj Kumar on July 12, 2019, at the Sadar Police Station (Fatehpur) on behalf of the victim, Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Ramchandra Mahich said.

He said that on the day of the incident, when the victim was waiting for a bus to go back from her granddaughter's marriage, two youths came there, forced her to sit in a jeep and took her to an isolated place.

They raped her and threatened to make the video of the incident viral, Mahich said.

He said that in this regard, the prosecution presented 15 witnesses and 30 documents.

The second accused in the case, Virendra Kumar, died during the trial, Mahich said.

The judge has also written to the government to provide compensation to the victim. PTI COR AG

