Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 14 (ANI): In a video that has gone viral, Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav is seen making a veiled and seemingly derogatory reference to the Income Tax searches on multiple premises belonging to him last week and stating "doodh vali bhains ke chichde to langenge" (there will be mites around lactating buffalo).

Speaking at an event at Narhera, Yadav said he had married his children over a decade back and if the Income Tax authorities had come then, he "would have given Rs 4-5 crore extra".

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Bike-Borne Assailants Kill 1, Injure 10 As They Go on Random Shooting Spree in Begusarai (Watch Video).

"Doodh vali bhains ke chichde to langenge. Kahin neecha dekhne ki jarrorat nahi hai aapko (there will be mites around lactating buffalo. You need not feel ashamed)," he told the gathering.

Yadav, who is Minister of State for Home and Justice in Rajasthan, also said that he had made his way through struggle and a normal person from a village has made his place competing with big capitalists.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, 20 Injured After Bus Falls Into River in Khandwa.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches at various premises of Rajendra Yadav, Congress MLA from Kotputli constituency.

A bag-manufacturing factory, allegedly being run by Yadav's kin in Kotputli, was also raided in connection with the alleged irregularities related to mid-day meals.

More than three dozen officers of the IT department and police personnel reached the factory. The minister's flour mill and residence in Kichha, the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand were also raided. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)