Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 5 (PTI) Two months before his retirement, a 59-year-old naib tehsildar was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a farmer in Baran district, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Hari Prakash, was produced before a special ACB court which granted his custody for two days to the bureau, Circle Inspector (ACB), Baran, Gyanchand Meena said.

According to a complaint lodged by a farmer on August 17, Prakash had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him for the measurement of his agricultural land.

On the basis of the complaint, a trap was laid by the ACB and the farmer told Prakash that he was unable to arrange the full amount. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Later, an inquiry was also initiated against Prakash in a disproportionate assets case after the ACB found that Rs 35 lakh was deposited in his personal bank account.

