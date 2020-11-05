New Delhi, November 5: As campaigning for the third and last phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020 concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he needs a government headed by Nitish Kumar in the state so that development doesn't stop. PM Narendra Modi wrote a letter addressing people of Bihar and said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can bring social and economic prosperity to Bihar. Bihar Elections 2020: ‘This Is My Last Election’, Says Bihar CM and JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar at Election Rally in Purnia.

"I am optimistic about Bihar's development. I need Nitish Kumar's government in Bihar so that no hindrance takes place in the state's progress and development schemes don't stall," PM Modi told voters in his letter. He said the election was contested on the issue of development and not on caste. Nitish Kumar Will Quit NDA After Bihar Assembly Polls, Try to Challenge PM Narendra Modi in 2024, Says LJP President Chirag Paswan.

"Votes are being cast not for false promises but for strong (political) will/intentions. Not for bad governance, but for good governance. Not for corruption, but for honesty. Not for opportunism, but for self-dependence. I am convinced of Bihar's development," the letter, which was tweeted by the PM's Twitter account, read. Referring to the coalition of BJP-JDU, PM Modi said the power of a "double engine government" will help Bihar reach new heights of development this decade.

PM Narendra Modi's Letter to Bihar's Voters:

Here it may be noted that the NDA in Bihar comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) and two regional outfits. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP is fighting on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies, while its ally JD(U) is contesting 122 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led party will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).