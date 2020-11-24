Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the state government is serious about coronavirus control measures and has approved a proposal to form a three-level system for monitoring and coordination to make the vaccination campaign successful.

Gehlot approved the proposal of the Medical and Health Department on Tuesday.

According to the proposal, a state-level steering committee headed by the chief secretary for planning and implementation of vaccination, a state-level task force headed by the state health secretary for smooth management of the vaccination campaign and a district-level task force headed by the district collector will look after the coordination and implementation of the campaign.

Various activities related to planning, availability of resources and implementation of vaccination campaign will be looked by the state-level steering committee.

Meanwhile, data is being gathered from private hospitals for preparing vaccination priority list, an official said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (Jaipur-1) Narottam Sharma said the data is being taken from private medical institutions for preparing the priority list.

He said initially the staff engaged in COVID-19 management and health workers in medical institutions are being considered to be vaccinated.

Sharma said private medical institutions have been instructed to provide the data on a priority basis. He said preparations of the state government are going "on a war footing".

