India News | Rajasthan: Pass, NOC Not Needed for Entry/exit in or from State

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): People are nor required to obtain a pass or No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the purpose of entry/exit in or from the state, said Rajasthan Home Department on Tuesday.

"There will be no longer any requirement for any person to obtain a pass or NOC for the purpose of entry or exit in to or out of Rajasthan," said State Home Department in a statement.

On June 10, Rajasthan government had sealed its border for a period of one week due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Only those with valid passes were allowed to enter or leave the state.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 12,981 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan as of Tuesday. Out of the total cases, 2,895 patients are active cases while 9,785 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 301 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

