Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Police used water canon on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The BJP workers held the protest over the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment in the state.

Hitting out the Rajasthan government during the protest, Leader of the Opposition, Rajendra Rathore said that the Ashok Gehlot government protects rapists, corrupts and stays silent on atrocities of people.

"Being the fourth pillar of democracy, the media must show the anger and emotions of the lakhs of people who have come here and the people of Rajasthan have decided to throw out the Ashok Gehlot government who protects rapists, corrupts and stays silent on atrocities of people," Rathore said.

Earlier on Sunday, calling the current state government in Rajasthan the “most corrupt”, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat hit out at the Ashok Gehlot government over the issue of alleged corruption in the state.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shekhwat said that the corruption in the Congress government is “at its peak” in the state.

“This is the most corrupt party in democratic Rajasthan. Corruption is so prevalent in the state that even a common man knows that corruption is at its peak... A cabinet minister in the presence of thousands says that our government is the most corrupt government in the history of Rajasthan. Such statements are made in the Vidhansabha as well,” he said.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he criticised his own government over the crimes against women in the state.

However, Shekhawat further said that the instability of the Rajasthan government has put the state in an odd situation.

“The way their MLAs have been rivals in the past shows their incompetency. The people of the state have got to know that this government is unable to function smoothly,” the union minister added. (ANI)

