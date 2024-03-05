Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 5 (ANI): Fifteen trainee Rajasthan Police sub-inspectors, including the one who topped the recruitment exam, were detained on Monday for allegedly clearing the test in 2021 by using unfair means, police said.

According to the Rajasthan Police, the detained trainee cleared the exams allegedly by using leaked question papers and dummy candidates, the police said.

"Concrete action is being taken by the SIT to curb paper leaks. SIT has also issued a helpline number- 9530429258. Major action by the Rajasthan Police in Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam paper leak," the Rajasthan Police said in a post X on Tuesday.

A team of the police's Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the Rajasthan Police Academy and detained the suspects undergoing training there.

Taking to social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Tuesday said, "Paper leaks incidents are being controlled in the new Rajasthan of new India. SIT formed to prevent paper leak gets major success." (ANI)

