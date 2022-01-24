Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police rescued 22 bovines being transported illegally in two vehicles in Bharatpur district, officials said.

An exchange of fire also took place between the police and smugglers, they said.

Following a tip-off, a police team tried to intercept two vehicles in Sikari area in the early hours of Sunday, but the smugglers opened fire. The police also fired in self defence. The smugglers, however, managed to flee, leaving behind the vehicles.

A total of 25 animals, including six cows, were being smuggled in the vehicles. Three of the animals were found dead and the remaining were evacuated to a cow shelter, police said.

