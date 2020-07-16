Jaipur, July 16: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday adjourned Sachin Pilot and other rebels Congress MLAs' plea challenging disqualification notice by state assembly speaker CP Joshi. The plea was filed by rebel Congress legislator Prithviraj Meena. Judge Satish Chand of the Rajasthan High Court heard the plea. Sachin Pilot Removed As Rajasthan Deputy CM And State Congress Committee Chief Amid Tussle With CM Ashok Gehlot.

The next hearing is scheduled to take place on July 17. According to reports, the court gave time to petitioners to amend the plea. Pilots and other rebel MLAs were represented by Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, while senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker.

The plea claimed that all of the 19 MLAs are still with the Congress Party and none of them has given up their membership. It also mentioned that an elected representative could not be deprived of his membership of the House merely on the "whims and fancies of the Leaders of his party" even then he may not have voluntarily resigned from the Party. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot, Rebel Congress MLAs Issued Disqualification Notice by Assembly Speaker, Asked to Respond by July 17.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker issued the disqualification notice on the complaint of Congress MLA Mahesh Joshi under Article 191 of Constitution. Meanwhile, Pilot had also put to rest all speculations that he would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He told news agency ANI, "I'm not joining BJP." Pilot also called it an attempt to malign his image by linking him to the BJP.

If all the 19 rebel Congress MLAs are disqualified, then the strength of the Rajasthan Assembly will come down to 181 from 200 and it will be easier for Gehlot to prove his majority. At present, Gehlot claims support of 106 MLAs. Meanwhile, the BJP has 73 MLAs in the assembly. On Tuesday, Pilot was removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the PCC President.

