New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. The party has named 15 candidates in the list released on Sunday.

While Anshumaan Singh Bhati has been fielded from Kolayat, Gopal Sharma has been fielded from Civil Lines, and Prahlad Gunjal will be fighting from Kota North.

Also Read | UK Dog Attack: Man Sustains Serious Injuries, Woman Falls Out Of Window After XL Bully Charges At Them in Mansfield.

The BJP central election committee has also fielded Neerja Ashok Sharma from Rajakhera, Abhishek Singh from Masuda, Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh, KG Paliwal from Mavli, Premchand Gochar from Pipalda, and Radheyshyam Bairva from Baran Atru, which is a Scheduled Caste majority constituency.

The party has chosen Amit Chaudhary from Hanumangarh, Rajkumar Rinva from Sardarshahar, Upen Yadav from Shahpura, Chandramohan Batvada from Kishan Pole, Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar and Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Scam in Himachal Pradesh: Four Cops Among Eight More Arrests by SIT in Multicrore Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scam.

The fourth list of candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections was released on Friday. The party has named two candidates in its fourth list, including Ram Niwas Meena from the Todabhim (ST) constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo constituency.

The BJP had earlier named 58 candidates in its third list of candidates for the Rajasthan polls. This included former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from the Tonk constituency against the Congress leader and sitting MLA Sachin Pilot.

Earlier in the 2018 state assembly polls, Sahin Pilot defeated BJP's Yunus Khan, who was a minister in the previous Vasundhara Raje cabinet. The BJP has again fielded Shankar Lal Sharma from the Dausa constituency, which is currently ruled by Congress's Murali Lal Meena.

In 2018, BJP's Shankar Lal Sharma lost to Meena with 48,056 votes. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of 83 candidates.

The BJP's second list included former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who will contest from Jhalarpatan; senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore is also in the fray from Taranagar.

The BJP fielded Rajyavardhan Rathore, an MP from Jhotwara, while another MP Diya Kumari has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath will contest from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 5 along with four other state assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)